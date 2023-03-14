LARWILL —Myra J. Yelton, age 75, of Larwill, Indiana, passed away on Friday, March 10, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was born on April 19, 1947, the daughter of Eugene and Geneva (Aaron) Nibblett, in Sayre, Alabama.
On Nov. 6, 1971, she married Michael Yelton Sr. He passed away on Dec. 8, 2006.
Myra is survived by her sons, Michael (Laurie) Yelton, of Fort Wayne and Mark (Tanya) Yelton, of Larwill; 11 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and her sister, Lawana (John) Marcisz, of Calumet City, Illinois.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and three grandchildren, Thomas, Joseph and Kayla Yelton.
Myra earned her Bachelor’s Degree from Evangel University and her Master’s Degree at IPFW.
She went on to teach elementary school in the West Noble School District for more than 30 years.
Myra loved to spend time with her grandchildren. She was a servant to people, always willing to help those in need. Myra was a woman of deep faith and had a wonderful sense of humor.
A funeral service will be held in Myra’s honor at 10 a.m., on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Merriam Christian Chapel, 3985 South, U.S. 33, Albion, IN 46701.
Pastor Joey Nelson will officiate.
Family and friends will be received from 4-8 p.m., on Friday, March 17, 2023, at Merriam Christian Chapel.
Burial will take place at Maple Grove Cemetery in Topeka, Indiana.
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
