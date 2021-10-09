SOUTH WHITLEY — Michele Ann Caudill, 78, formerly of South Whitley, Indiana, died peacefully on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at Crystal River Health and Rehabilitation, Crystal River, Florida.
Born on Sept. 12, 1943, in South Whitley, Indiana, she was a daughter of the late Riley and Bernice (Shenefield) Clark.
Growing up in South Whitley, she graduated from South Whitley High School and then continued her education at Ball State University.
From 1976 until 1999, she and her then husband, Larry Caudill, operated the State Farm Insurance Agency in South Whitley. From 1985 until 2010 Michele owned and operated River Bend Reality, South Whitley.
Surviving are her two sons, Charles (Jennifer) Caudill, of Crystal River, Florida, and Nicholas (Courtney) Caudill, of Clarksville, Tennessee; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a sister, Candice (Randall) Myers, of Columbia City.
A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m., on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at South Whitley Cemetery.
Arrangements are in the care of Smith & Sons Miller Chapel, South Whitley.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
