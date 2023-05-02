ALBION — Albert M. Vance, 76, passed away on Friday, April 28, 2023, following a brief illness.
He was born on Sept. 21, 1946, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Glenn and Marie (Libersa) Vance. Al was a U.S. Navy veteran and worked for CNA Tool & Die in Churubusco, retiring after 35 years of service.
On Dec. 31,1966, he married Dixie Bortner.
Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Dixie Vance, of Albion; daughter, Veronica (Eric) Johnson, of Albion; son, Marc (Masie) Vance, of Kendallville; grandchildren, Benjamin Johnson, of Albion, Bob (Morgan) Johnson, of Albion, Kayla (Zach Boyle) Vance, of Fort Wayne, and Matthew Vance. Also surviving are three great-grandchildren, Cole Johnson, Elara Boyle, and Phoebe Boyle; and sister, Michele Hicks, of Hamilton.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Colette Vance, Colleen Vance, Phillip Vance and Gisele Vance.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., today, Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Harper Funeral Homes, Albion Chapel, 771 Trail Ridge Road, Albion.
Visitation will be from noon until time of service today.
Burial will be at Sweet Cemetery, rural Albion.
Contributions in Al's memory may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
To sign the online guestbook or leave a condolence, visit www.harperfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.