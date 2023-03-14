KIMMELL — James F. Cook, age 93, passed away on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at his residence.
He was born on March 24, 1929, in Fulton County, Indiana, to Walter and Zella (Carter) Cook.
He married Thelma Stinley on April 12, 1947, in North Manchester, Indiana. She passed away on Dec. 8, 2010.
James is survived by his children, Judy Clayton, of Kimmell, Larry (Katie) Cook, of Albion and Peggy (Kenneth) Strock, of Kimmell; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Howard (Carolyn) Cook, of Rochester and George (Carolyn) Cook, of New Haven; sisters, Ann (Roscoe) Goings, of South Whitley and Jane (Gary) Champ, of Lucerne.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and siblings, AJ Cook, Art Cook, Astell Eads, Phillis Rautenkranz, Barbara Hudson, Betty Coldren and Annette George.
James moved to Kimmell, Indiana, in 1957, coming from Kewanna, Indiana. He retired from Weatherhead in Syracuse. James also farmed for more than 25 years and was a truck driver for many years. He loved woodworking and truck driving.
A funeral service will be held in James’s honor at 11 a.m., on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Yeager Funeral Home, 1589 Lincolnway South, Ligonier, IN 46767.
The Rev. Marilyn Gebert and the Rev. Rachel Bales-Case will officiate.
Family and friends will be received from 4-7 p.m., on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at the funeral home, as well as one hour prior to the funeral on Thursday.
Burial will take place at Sparta Cemetery in Kimmell, Indiana.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, P.O Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741 or ProMedica Hospice, 2720 Dupont Commerce Court #210, Fort Wayne, IN 46825.
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
