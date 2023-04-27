Janet Allen

KENDALLVILLE — Janet Estelle Allen, age 72, of Kendallville, Indiana, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at her home.
Janet was born in Napoleon, Ohio, on April 17, 1951, daughter of the late Winifred LaDonna “Donna” (Gallagher) Tackett and Francis Emory Ludeman.
She was employed by Uniform Printing for many years and retired from Kraft Foods in Kendallville.
After retirement, Janet enjoyed meeting and talking with people while volunteering at the front desk of the Tanning Hut in Kendallville. She was member of V.F.W. Post 2749. Everyone loved Janet. She was a “people-person” and she never met a stranger. Her wild passion was playing Bingo weekly. She loved traveling, going on road trips, or just getting in the car just to go for a ride.
Survivors include her daughters, Jeri Grubb and Matt Cain, of Kendallville, Jennifer Sillaway, of Kendallville and Ramanda and Matt Oliver, of Fort Wayne; eight grandchildren, Kristopher (Erica) Grubb, of Kendallville, Ashley (Patrick) Luttman, of Kendallville, Kylie (Brice) Walter, of Kendallville, Jordan (Nathan) Lash, of Kendallville, Avin (Isaac) Sparkman, of Hawaii, Drew Sillaway, of Kendallville, Ahryan Harman, of Fort Wayne and Emma Oliver, of Fort Wayne; eight great-grandchildren, Bradyn Campbell, Evan Campbell, Addison Grubb, Aliya England, Arrowlyn Grubb, Liam Walter and Emerie Walter; sisters, Carol McDaniels, of Kendallville and Linda and David Capocy, of Florence, Arizona; and brother, Sheldon “Skeeter” and Linda Tackett, of Powhattan, Virginia. She is also survived by many close lifetime friends and her DaVita Dialysis family.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Donna Tackett; her father, Francis Ludeman; her stepfather, Earl Tackett; and two brothers, Charles “Chuck” Ludeman and Gerald Dale “Jerry” Tackett; and brother-in-law, Rex McDaniels
Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 29, 2023, from 5-8 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville, followed by a funeral service at 8 p.m.
Burial will take place later at Lake View Cemetery in Kendallville.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville..
