AUBURN — Glenda Maxine (Harness) (Baumgartner) Bebout, 84, died on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at her home in Auburn, Indiana.
She was born on March 7, 1937, in Henry County, Indiana, to Glen and Elsie (Wyne) Harness. They preceded her in death.
She married Larry Baumgartner, and three children were born of that marriage, and he preceded her in death.
Her second marriage was to Randall Bebout on Aug. 18, 2001, at Hopewell United Brethren Church.
Surviving are her husband, Randall Bebout, of Auburn, Indiana; sons, Vic (Jan) Baumgartner, of Auburn, Indiana, and David (Brian) Baumgartner, of Chicago, Illinois; daughter, Sondra Heath, of Auburn, Indiana; stepdaughters, Connie (Barry) Prentice, of Logansport, Indiana, Sandy Smith, of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Denise (Curt) Ramsey, of Logansport, Indiana; stepson, Scott (Carla) Bebout, of Auburn, Indiana; three grandchildren; nine step-grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and 12 step-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a grandson, Kyle Freise; step-grandson, Matthew Smith; a sister, Virginia (Hubert) Reinhoehl; step-son-in-law, Jerry Bechke; and son-in-law, Kevin Heath.
Glenda was employed at Dr. Roger’s office, Midwest Tile & Concrete and Dura Automotive in Butler.
She was a member of Auburn Church of the Nazarene and the Jackson Homemakers.
She loved square dancing, working in the flower beds and spending time with her family.
Calling will be held on Sunday, May 23, 2021, from 3-6 p.m., at Auburn Church of the Nazarene. 2301 Main St., Auburn, Indiana.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, May 24, 2021, at 1 p.m., with calling one hour prior, with Pastors Doug Thomas and Adam Reasner officiating.
Burial will be at Woodlawn Cemetery, Auburn, Indiana.
Memorials may be directed to Kids and Teens Ministry at Auburn Nazarene Church.
For the safety of the family and our staff, social distancing and face masks will be recommended.
Arrangements by Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, Indiana.
To view an online obituary and sign the guestbook, please visit www.cbwfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.