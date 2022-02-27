KENDALLVILLE — Shirley Krieger, 85, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at her residence.
She was born on Feb. 28, 1936, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to William and Iva (Laney) Douglas.
On Aug. 4, 1967, at Trinity Church United Methodist in Kendallville, she married Wayne G. Krieger. He preceded her in death on Dec. 21, 2005.
Mrs. Krieger retired from Kraft Foods in Kendallville after 35 years.
She was a member of Trinity Church United Methodist in Kendallville, where she was the organist for more than 50 years, American Legion Post 86 Auxiliary, and the Noble County Democrat Women.
Shirley loved to sew and play the piano and organ. She always stated that she did not want to listen to music, she wanted to “make” music. Being the family historian, she enjoyed genealogy. But, most of all, she dearly loved being with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great great-granddaughter.
Surviving are a daughter, Karen (Marc) Rhinehart, of Kendallville; four stepdaughters, Michelle (Max) Freeman, of Troy, Michigan, Jacqueline Horan, of Fort Wayne, Nikki Horther, of Fort Wayne and Melita Kelsey, of Fort Wayne; three grandchildren, Chadd M. (Gina Smith) Cook, Corey Cook and Ashley (Joshua Collar) Rhinehart; seven great-grandchildren, Ellie Cook, Cayden Cook, Corey J. Cook, Tyler Cook, Blake Angrisanio, Calianne Saylor and Aubree Saylor; a great-great-granddaughter, Lakelyn Renkenberger; and numerous step-grandchildren, including Jessica Gail, Danielle Gail, Mark Freeman, Matthew Freeman, Stacy Krieger and Steve Krieger.
She was also preceded in death by a stepdaughter, Suzanne Krieger Rider; a stepson, Chris Krieger; two sisters, Doris Huff and Beulah “Boots” Miller; and three brothers, Robert Douglas, William C. Douglas and Kenneth Douglas Sr.
Visitation is Tuesday, March 1, 2022, from noon to 2 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville.
The funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 2 p.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor Regan Ford officiating.
Burial will follow at Avilla Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Marc Rhinehart, Chadd Cook, Corey Cook, Blake Angrisanio, Cayden Cook, Tyler Cook and Joshua Collar.
Preferred memorials are to Noble House Ministries, 205 E. Highland St., Albion, Indiana, 46701.
View a video tribute after Tuesday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
