WATERLOO — Larry K. Refner, 90, of Waterloo, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at Parkview DeKalb Hospital in Auburn, Indiana.
He was born on June 2, 1932, in Auburn, Indiana, to Charles and Edna (Peckhart) Refner. Larry was a 1950 graduate of Auburn High School.
Larry was a veteran of the United States Air Force.
Larry married Sheila J. Forrest on June 13, 1953, in Monroe, Indiana, and she survives in Waterloo.
Larry was a tool and die maker at Rieke Corporation in Auburn for 41 years, retiring in 1993. He also was a DeKalb County farmer.
He attended Ashley United Methodist Church.
Larry enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and spending time with family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Also surviving are three children and their spouses, Michael and Susan Refner, of Fort Collins, Colorado, Jeannine and Michael Wehrenberg, of Boyne City, Michigan, and Janette and Mark Jones, of Houston, Texas; four grandchildren, Sara (Michael) Kruhmin, Megan (Royce) Cline, Kyle Wehrenberg and Jenna (Eric) Scott; four great-grandchildren, Joshua, Jeremiah and Isaac Kruhmin and Myles Scott; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; great-grandson, Evan Scott; two brothers, Charles “Brick” Refner and Jack Refner; and six sisters, Bonnie Sharp, Mary Webb, Edith McNamara, Dorothy Watkins, Angeline Smith and Alice Porter.
Per Larry’s wishes, there will be no services conducted.
Memorials may be directed to Larry and Sheila’s great-great-nephew, Parker Hantz, for his heart repair surgery. You can write a check to Dustin Hantz and mail to Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, IN or visit, https://gofund.me/95e92994.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, is handling arrangements.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.