AUBURN — Forest “Frank” Franze, 91, of Auburn, Indiana, died Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at Auburn Village in Auburn.
He was born Aug. 28, 1928, in Kendallville, Indiana, to William G. and Edith A. (Diamond) Franze.
Frank was an Ashley High School graduate and earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering from Tri-State University.
He worked for three years for the Indiana State Highway Department as a Civil Engineer and was president and CEO of CH Kraus, working there for more than 40 years before retiring in 1998.
He was a member of Auburn First United Methodist Church and held an affiliated membership at Englewood United Methodist Church in Englewood, Florida.
He loved to play golf and played it all his life. He was a former member of Greenhurst Country Club. He was also a member of the Fort Wayne Elks Lodge, serving as Past Exalted Ruler and District Deputy.
Frank is survived by his wife, Donna D. (Musser) Franze.
They were married May 19, 1979, in the Little White Chapel in Las Vegas, Nevada. Also surviving are a son, Gary (Linda) Franze, of Fort Wayne; daughter, Barbara O’Neill, of Indianapolis; stepchildren, Janis (Mark) Sponhower, of Fort Wayne, Randy Keys, of North Carolina, and Kevin Keys, of New York; and a daughter-in-law, Jackie Franze; 15 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, David Franze; son-in-law, Pat O’Neill; five brothers; and five sisters.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Auburn Village and Betz Nursing Home for the care given to Frank the last two years.
Services will be at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, IN 46706 with the Rev. James Farrer officiating.
Burial will follow the service at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.
Calling will be Monday, Jan. 13, 2010, from 2-7 p.m., at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to Auburn First United Methodist Church or Heartland Hospice. To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
