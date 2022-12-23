WESTFIELD —Jane Anne (Gay) Tubergen, 76, passed away at her home on Dec. 14, 2022, with her family by her side.
Jane was born to George and Betty Gay in Hammond, Indiana, on Dec. 2, 1946. She lived most of her life in Angola, then later she moved to Westfield, to be closer to her children and grandchildren.
Jane earned a bachelor’s degree from Purdue University in recreation and social work, a bachelor’s degree in English and U.S. History from Trine University, and master’s degree in English from Indiana University. Throughout her career she taught various courses in AP English, American literature and writing for college. She earned awards for excellence in teaching throughout her career as a secondary educator, department chair, and adjunct professor. After 25 years of teaching, she retired from DeKalb High School in Waterloo.
Jane was a caring and supportive daughter to her parents, George and Betty Gay, who predeceased her. She was a loving, caring, and amazing mom to Matt (Becky) Tubergen and Melanie (Blair) Carson. She adored her grandchildren, Brandon and Lilly Carson, and Madeline, Reagan, and Harry Tubergen.
For more than 50 years she was an enthusiastic and loyal sister to her Purdue University Chi Omega pledge class and sorority. She was a founding member and the first president of the Angola chapter of Tri Kappa. During her life, she spent many Saturdays tailgating on “The Hill” before Purdue football games with her family.
Jane travelled extensively throughout the U.S. with a special group of friends. She also enjoyed her travels to Germany, Ireland and France. She was an avid reader of fiction, nonfiction, and poetry. She especially enjoyed meeting with her book club for almost 10 years. She enjoyed playing golf, riding her bike, watching movies, and playing games with her family. She loved spending time with Danny, Phil, Judy, Karen, Dennis, Paul and Dana, her cousins. Her considerable knowledge of history and government contributed to her ability to enthusiastically discuss events of the day.
Among Jane’s favorites were lobster, Vermont, Barbara Streisand, Motown, good writing, and feeding her birds.
Jane’s friends and family describe her as someone who cared deeply for humanity. She will be missed.
To honor Jane’s memory, a celebration of life will be held Saturday, Jan. 7, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 160 N. Public Square, Angola, next door to Sutton’s Deli.
Memorials contributions may be given to honor Jane to the Cancer Support Community Indiana, 5150 W. 71st, Indianapolis IN 46268, or to the charity of the donor’s choice.
Leppert Mortuary-Carmel Chapel, Carmel, is assisting with arrangements. To share a memory, please visit www.leppertmortuary.com.
