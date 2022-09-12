GARRETT — Donna J. Bock, 59, died Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at her home in Garrett, Indiana.
She was born in Hindman, Kentucky, on Jan. 29, 1963, to Roy and Betty (Collins) McDaniel.
Donna was a homemaker and attended Waterloo Freewill Baptist Church.
She is survived by two sons, Curtis Bock and Charles Bock, both of Auburn; two grandchildren, Tyler Bock and Draven Bock; three brothers and two sisters, Versia (Ken) Geyer and Dorothy (Chris) McPherson, Dan (Laura) McDaniel, Don (Lori) McDaniel and Ralph (Diane) McDaniel; and her partner, Joe McPherson, of Garrett.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and 11 siblings.
Services will be held at 2 p.m., on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, IN 46706.
Burial will follow the service in Woodlawn Cemetery, Auburn.
Calling is two hours prior to the service from noon to 2 p.m., on Thursday, at the funeral home.
Memorials may be given in memory of Donna, to Feller and Clark Funeral Home, to help with expenses.
To send condolences to the family, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
