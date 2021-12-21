AUBURN — Charlotte R. “Shirley” Richmond, 86, of Auburn, passed away Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at her daughter’s home in Auburn.
She was born Feb. 23, 1935, in Ottawa, Ohio, to Vernon J. and Ruth E. (Behrens) Harris. They both preceded her in death. She was a 1953 graduate of Butler High School.
Shirley married DuWayne L. “Bub” Richmond on April 30, 1955, in Angola, and he passed away Feb. 2, 2016.
Shirley worked as a secretary for Universal Tool in Butler and for Fort Wayne National in Fort Wayne, stayed home with the kids for several years to raise them and then went back to work to be Deputy County Assessor for DeKalb County Assessor Ralph Myers. She then co-owned and operated alongside her husband, Bub, Country Elegance Furniture and Antique Store and was the bookkeeper for Bub’s construction company.
For 35 years, she worked tirelessly for DeKalb High School Show Choir and Theater Department making costumes and chaperoning. Later, she made costumes for Northrop High School as well.
She was a Girl Scout leader and member of the Butler Bowling League.
Shirley was an avid quilter. She loved spending time with family, watching IU Basketball, gardening, helping with the show choir, watching the boys on their ATV’s and at basketball games where she enjoyed being their personal statistician as well as their chauffeur.
Surviving are a daughter, Shelley (Kent) Johnson of Auburn; son, Rick (Shannon Naus) Richmond of Auburn; three grandchildren, Dakotah (Shelbi Stahl) Richmond, Cole Richmond and Jena (Shawn Trotter) Henson; brother-in-law, Robert (Carolyn) Richmond of Auburn; and her beloved cat, Tiger Cat.
The family will receive friends from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn.
A private family graveside service will take place Friday at Butler Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to Excelsior Arts Academy and Youth Theater, P.O. Box 293, Auburn, IN 46706.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.