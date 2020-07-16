Jesse Graber Jr., 75, of Sarasota, Florida, formerly of Middlebury, Indiana, died at 5:51 p.m., on Monday, July 13, 2020, at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Sarasota, Florida.
Due to our nation’s current pandemic and current Florida regulations, services will be delayed for more than a week.
Arrangements will be published as soon as transportation out of Florida can be verified. Arrangements are with Miller-Stewart Funeral Home in Middlebury.
