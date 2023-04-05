ANGOLA — Richard D. “Dick” Tracey, 90, of Angola, Indiana, went to be with his Savior on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at his residence surrounded by his family.
He was born on Feb. 19, 1933, in Hudson, Indiana, to Alden and Dorothy (Freed) Tracey.
On Aug. 21, 1953, he married Shirley McClure in Sioux City, Iowa.
Dick worked at Zollner Pistons in Fort Wayne, and was a veteran of the United States Air Force.
He enjoyed woodworking, going on walks, and sitting in front of his house in his chair waiting for people to stop to chat with him.
Surviving are one daughter, Cathy (Albert) Friend, of Orland; four grandchildren, Kelly (Dave) LaHaine, of Owosso, Michigan, Trever (Shannon) Friend, of Orland, Trent Friend, of Brighton and Traci (Shannon) Dillon, of LaGrange; 12 great-grandchildren, Mara, Jacob, Zachary, Andrew, Tanner, Brock, Dylan, Aaron, Kleo, Isaac, Carson and Callie; one brother, Lynn (Joan) Tracey, of Wolcottville; and two sisters, Sandra (Pat) Tompkins and Lynda (Bill) Lepley, both of Hudson.
He was preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife, Shirley; two sons, Richard “Rick” and Gary Tracey; three brothers, James, Larry “Luke”, and Raymond Tracey; and one sister, Marilyn Noll.
Funeral services will be Friday, April 7, 2023, at 2 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson-Ashley Chapel, 612 N. Main St., Hudson, with Pastor Rodger Strong officiating.
Burial will follow at Circle Cemetery, Hudson.
Pallbearers are Tanner Friend, Brock Friend, Dylan Friend, Jacob LaHaine, Zachary LaHaine, and Andrew LaHaine.
Visitation will also be on Friday from noon to 2 p.m.
Preferred memorials may be directed to a charity of the donor’s choice.
Share a memory or condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
