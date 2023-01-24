ST. JOE — Marla J. Larrabee, 80, died on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at Parkview Randalia in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was born in Payne, Ohio, on Sept. 15, 1942, the daughter of the late Luther “Bill” and Beulah “Marie” (Lyons) Seslar.
She married Richard “Dick” Larrabee II, on Oct. 23, 1981, in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Surviving are her husband, Richard “Dick” Larrabee II, of St. Joe, Indiana; children, Timothy (Lynn) Leming, of Corunna, Indiana, Richard Larrabee III, of Decatur, Indiana, and Matthew (Kim) Larrabee, of Fishers, Indiana; grandchildren, Ashley (Lucas) Smith, Amber Leming, Jacob Leming, and Rebecca Larrabee; and one great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by a son, Damien Larrabee; and two brothers, Merlin D. Seslar and Burl L. Seslar.
Marla worked in the Data Entry Department of International Harvester, worked in clerical at a nuclear plant in South Carolina, and as the office manager for 67 Guns for nine years, working alongside her husband.
She was a member of St. Joe Church of Christ and loved crocheting, reading, puzzles, gardening, her flowers, all kinds of animals, especially the Paso-Fino horses. She lived in South Carolina, for 32 years, before returning to Indiana. She was a very special lady.
Friends and family may gather from noon to 2 p.m., on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at St. Joe Church of Christ, 508 Jefferson St., St. Joe, Indiana.
A Memorial Service will follow at 2 p.m., with Pastor Donny Goff officiating.
Memorials may be made to DeKalb County Humane Shelter, 5730 C.R. 11A, Auburn, IN 46706 or Cancer Services of NE Indiana, 6316 Mutual Drive, Fort Wayne, IN 46825.
Arrangements are by Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, Indiana.
To view an online obituary or sign the guestbook, go to cbwfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.