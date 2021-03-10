FREMONT — Victor L. Martin, 73, died on Sunday, March 7, 2021, at his home with his family at his side.
He was born on April 28, 1947, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to James and Helen (Hilgemann) Martin. They have both passed away.
Vic earned a Bachelor of Architecture degree from University of Oklahoma, and he also completed classes at Harvard University’s Graduate School of Design.
He established MartinRiley Architects-Engineers, and devoted more than 30 years to designing a wide variety of projects in Fort Wayne and elsewhere. His projects included libraries, fire stations, office suites, churches, single family residences, apartments, schools, medical facilities and more. With each project he combined the unique ability to understand, synthesize, and interpret client’s needs and coordinate the entire architectural team.
Vic was Adjunct Faculty at Indiana Institute of Technology and Indiana University-Purdue University in Fort Wayne. He was also Architectural Advisor at I.T.T Technical Institute and Purdue University Construction Technology Department.
He was very active in his community and church. He was a member of Trinity English Lutheran Church in Fort Wayne where he was past District Deacon, House Committee Chairman, served on the Church Council, Call Committee, and was two-year consecutive city champion church league Basketball Coach.
His love for everything trains started as a child and continued through his life, leading him to save and restore the Pennsylvania Train Station on Baker Street (downtown Fort Wayne) where he had his office. He truly loved and would try to see good in everyone and every situation.
Vic married Nancy Kimmel on March 18, 1971, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and she survives. Also surviving are two sons, Jim (Zoe) Martin, of Fort Wayne and Jeff Martin, of Fort Wayne; three grandsons, Cash Martin, James Martin and Arley Martin; brother, David (Cathy) Martin, of Nashville, Indiana; niece, Becky Martin, of Washington, DC; nephew, Seth (Jessica) Martin, of Lansing, Michigan; brother and two sisters-in-law, Bill Kimmel, Janice Scudder and Doris Mathews.
Private family services are planned in the coming days and a Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
The family asks that memorials be given in Vic’s name to The Carriage House, 3327 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, IN 46805 or Lake George Conservancy, 1042 S. Angola Road, Coldwater, MI 49036.
To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
