COLUMBIA CITY — Austin H. Eckert, 89, of Columbia City, Indiana, passed away on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at Parkview Hospital.
Born on Aug. 24, 1932, in Huntington, Indiana, he was the son of Paul and Agnes (Campbell) Eckert.
He was raised in Huntington County before his family moved to Whitley County in 1947.
Austin graduated from Washington Center High School with the Class of 1951, and went on to serve in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
On June 9, 1970, he married Linda (Rider) Gambrell in Columbia City.
Austin was a skilled carpenter and had been a general contractor for more than 40 years and an owner of Bower and Eckert Construction.
He was a member of the American Legion Post 98.
Austin enjoyed having a cup of coffee with his friends and watching sports, especially football and basketball. He found relaxation in visiting with family in Kentucky, for a month or two during the summer.
Austin is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Linda Eckert; son, Greg (Laura) Eckert; daughter, Kathy (Randy) Fryback; stepson, Tim (Susie) Gambrell; stepdaughter, Jennifer (Jamie) Hankins; 12 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Aside from his parents, he was preceded in death by a step-aughter, Kelly F. Clark; brothers, Earl Eckert and DeWayne Eckert; and sister, Phyllis Reith.
Memorial donations may be given in Austin's memory to the donor's choice.
Donations may be mailed to DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City.
Visit www.DeMoneyGrimes.com to send Austin's family online condolences or sign the online guestbook.
