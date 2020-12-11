AUBURN — Ilene Dobson, 77, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at Auburn Village and Rehabilitation in Auburn.
She was born on April 22, 1943, in Tribbey, Kentucky, to Bill and Doshia (Terry) Patrick.
Ilene married Willis Dobson on July 25, 1970, in Brimfield, Indiana, and he survives in Auburn.
Ilene worked for Messenger Corp in Auburn for several years.
Also surviving are a son, Ronnie Dobson; two grandsons, Bryce Dobson and Myles Dobson; and six siblings and their spouses, Talbert and Joy Patrick, Donnie and Edna Patrick, Lillie Patrick, Daniel Patrick, Mary Ann Ritchie and Joe Lee and Gladys Carter.
She was preceded in death by her parents; stepmother, Emmaline Patrick; grandson, Crofus Dobson; and siblings, Carles Ray Patrick, Alma Jean Ambargey, Sim Patrick and Glen Patrick.
A graveside service will take place at 3 p.m., on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at Woodlawn Cemetery, 1605 Center St., Auburn, with the Rev. Ron Stambaugh officiating.
Memorials may be given to Relay for Life. Please make checks payable to the American Cancer Society and mail to Donna Seiler, 6310 C.R. 31, Auburn, IN 46706.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
