AVILLA — John Armando Araque, age 54, of Avilla, Indiana, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 14, 2022.
“What matters is how we live and love and how we spend our dash.”
John Armando Araque spent his dash first and foremost as a proud son, brother, father, grandfather and friend. He also served as a Corporal with Honor, Courage, and Commitment in the United States Marine Corps as a Brig Guard for four years.
He returned to Angola and became a Sheriff Deputy for the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. His military and police training saved the lives of many, including his own in November 1999, when he was shot in the line of duty while responding to a domestic scene. He was named one of the nation’s Top Cops for his bravery in 2000. During the last 18 years, he has worked as a Conductor and Engineer for the CSX Corporation.
John could always be counted on for his sense of humor and quick-witted commentary on everyday life. He had a passion for cooking, growing tomatoes and herbs which he used to make an amazing salsa. He also grilled as only masters can do. He graduated from Angola High School in 1986.
John is survived by his partner, Robin Sterbenz Mannikko, of Avilla, Indiana, and her children and grandchildren. He is also survived by his mother, Dorothy Ankney, of Naples, Florida; his daughter, Ashley (Araque) McMaken, her husband, Tyler, and their daughter, Remi, of Broadway, North Carolina; his son, Adam Araque, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; and their mother, Bonnie Rose Barnes, of St. Joseph, Michigan; his daughter, Tori Araque, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; and his daughter, Tia Araque, of Angola, Indiana, and their mother, Jana McLauchlin Araque, of Angola, Indiana. He is also survived by his sister, Teresa Araque and her children, Emma and Jared, all of Naples, Florida; and his sister, Maria (Araque) Walker and her husband, Kevin, of Benson, North Carolina, and their children, Taylor, Braelyn, Zakery and Josh. He is also survived by numerous cousins.
He was predeceased by his father, Armando G. Araque; his stepfather, Donald Ankney; his grandparents, Harold and Ruth Freed; his brother-in-law, Brett (Teresa Araque) Morgenstern; and aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Now he’s at rest on the beach in heaven. Semper Fidelis.
Remember John with a smile, and listen to a song that meant a lot to him: Rascal Flatts’ “How They Remember You”.
A gathering of friends and family will be held on Friday, March 18, 2022, from 4-7 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center St., in Auburn.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at 11 a.m., at Waterloo Cemetery in Waterloo, with Father Michael Holland officiating.
Military graveside honors will be performed by members of the Auburn American Legion, the Garrett American Legion and active members of the United States Marines.
Memorial donations may be directed in lieu of flowers, to Quiet Knight, 5515 Kodiak Trail, Auburn, IN 46706. Quiet Knight is an organization that assists local veterans.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
