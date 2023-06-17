GARRETT — David B. Daniels, 58, of Garrett, Indiana, passed away on Friday, June 16, 2023, at Millers Merry Manor in Garrett.
He was born on Dec. 2, 1964, in Kendallville, Indiana, to Lum and Juanita (Gooslin) Daniels.
David was a 1984 graduate of Garrett High School.
He worked at Dexter Axle in Albion for 10 years and then had to go on disability in 2005.
David loved working in his garage.
Surviving are his wife, Sue Daniels, of Garrett; three children, Leslie Morton, of Garrett, David Daniels, of Garrett and Erica Sandlin, of Hindman, Kentucky; two stepdaughters, Burgundy Heck, of Fort Wayne and Michelle Thomas, of Fort Wayne; six grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; seven step-great-grandchildren; and three siblings, Charles “Doug” Daniels, of Garrett, Sharon and Terry McNutt, of Garrett and Gracy Daniels, of Auburn
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Bobby Daniels.
Services will be held at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with visitation from 10-11 a.m., Tuesday, prior to the service at the funeral home.
The Rev. Willie Collins will be officiating.
Burial will take place at Christian Union Cemetery in rural Garrett.
Visitation also will be from 3-7 p.m., on Monday, June 19, 2023, at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to DeKalb Humane Society, P.O. Box 806, Auburn, IN 46706.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.