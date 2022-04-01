Rick Sparks

ROANOKE — Rick (Butch) Sparks, 68, of Roanoke, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, surrounded by his loving wife and family.
Butch was born on Dec. 15, 1953, in Columbia City, Indiana, to Talmage and Merlie (Creech) Sparks. They preceded him in death.
Butch started R L Sparks Trucking and Repair in 1984. In 1999, he went on to partner with his wife, Cinda, to start Sparks Trucking and Excavating. He retired in 2019, to travel in their RV.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Cinda (Briner) Sparks; three children, Jared (Heather) Sparks, Audra (Jeff) Uher and Sara (Scott) McQueen; seven grandchildren, Avery and Conner Sparks, Austin, Brock, and Kash Uher, Kayla and Jaelyn McQueen; a brother, Wendell (Naoma) Sparks; two sisters, Denise (Trent) Ellis, Jeanine Sparks; stepmother, Janet Sparks; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
A memorial service was held on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at Roanoke Memorial Chapel of Deal-Rice Funeral Homes.
Preferred memorials are to Troy School (an alternative school for learning in Columbia City) c/o Roanoke Memorial Chapel, 240 Crestwood Drive, Roanoke, IN 46783.
Send online condolences to dealricefuneralhomes.com.
