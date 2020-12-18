AVILLA — Mary A. Berkes, 93, of Avilla, Indiana, died on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Parkview Randallia Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was born on Aug. 19, 1927, in Elkhart Township, Noble County, Indiana, to Frank and Veda (Lindsey) Franks.
She married Howard L. Berkes on June 3, 1950, in Albion, Indiana. He preceded her in death in April 2009.
Mrs. Berkes had worked as a janitor for many years at the Noble County Court House in Albion.
Mary was a member of the United Methodist Church.
Surviving are a daughter, Beth Helsel, of Ohio; a son, Blake “Duke” (Lisa) Berkes, of Indiana; six grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by a son, Blaine Berkes; a son-in-law, Bert Helsel; five sisters; and a brother.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
Burial of Mary and Howard’s ashes will take place at Sweet Cemetery near Albion.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfunerahome.com.
