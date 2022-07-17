YPSILANTI, Mich. — Wade Walton, age 53, went home to be with the Lord, on Monday, June 20, 2022, in Ypsilanti, Michigan.
He was born April 29, 1969, in Ann Arbor, Michigan. He is the son of Donna (Wagle) Lucas and stepson of Neal Lucas, of Kendallville.
Wade enjoyed woodcarving and balancing stones. He loved spending time with his daughter and friends.
He had a successful career as an industrial roofer.
Wade is survived by his daughter, Grace Walton, of North Carolina; brother, Dan Scott Jr., of Ypsilanti; and sisters, Lisa Lucas, of Escondido, California, and Adel Davenport, of Hicksville, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Donna Lucas.
Cremation has taken place.
There are no services planned at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.