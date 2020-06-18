DALLAS, Texas — Lurene S. Sack of Dallas, Texas, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, June, 12, 2020.
She was born on April 11, 1926, in South Whitley, Indiana. She is the daughter of Donald C. Sickafoose and Ruth E. Sickafoose.
She graduated from Ligonier High School in 1944.
She married Richard F. Sack on Dec. 25, 1947, in Ligonier, Indiana, and enjoyed 64 years of marriage. He preceded her in death on July 23, 2011.
She is survived by her daughter, Peggy S. Malloy and son-in-law, Benjamin Malloy; her grandchildren, Justin E. Malloy and Rachel L. Malloy; her great-grandchild, Danielle R. Henley, all of Dallas, Texas; her brother, Allen J. Sickafoose and sister-in-law, Patricia Sickafoose, of Indianapolis, Indiana.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and her brother, Colonel Keith E. Sickafoose.
Lurene “Sue” was a terrific cook and baker. There were many family favorites. She was a loving mother and the epitome of a grandma to her grandchildren, who she loved with all her heart. She loved flowers, particularly roses and lilacs. She enjoyed reading, playing games on her iPad, and watching the birds in her bird feeder.
A graveside service will be held at Oak Park Cemetery at 2 p.m., on Friday June 19, 2020.
Family and friends will be received from 1-2 p.m., prior to the graveside service, at Yeager Funeral Home, 1589 Lincolnway South, Ligonier, IN 46767.
Pastor Jean Ness will officiate.
Memorial contributions given in Lurene’s honor, may be directed to the charity of the donor's choice.
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.