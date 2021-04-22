LAGRANGE — Lois Jeanette Redmond, 90, passed away in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on Saturday, April 17, 2021, surrounded by her family.
Lois was born on May 29, 1930, to Nathan and Marion (Troxell) McKenzie. She grew up on the McKenzie family farm east of Brighton, Indiana, with her parents, six brothers, six sisters and an adopted cousin.
A graduate of Brighton High School in 1948, and Ravenscroft Beauty School in Fort Wayne, Lois married Patrick Hilton Redmond in 1950. As Pat’s journalism career developed, they lived in Bloomington, Peru and Indianapolis, Indiana, and Washington, D.C.
Lois eventually returned to LaGrange County where she ran a Sturgis, Michigan, fabric store and later owned her own fabric store, LoMar Fabrics. She loved to sew and create new clothing and household items for family and friends. She loved to cook and bake as well and often gifted her Mexican Wedding Cake cookies or homemade candies.
Lois later worked for Campbell’s Soup Company at its Brighton Mushroom Farm and the Bernina Sewing Center in Shipshewana. She was a second generation member of the Greenfield Township Extension Homemakers Club and served on the board of directors as well as president of the LaGrange County Cancer Society.
She is survived by her four children, Victoria Williams (Leonard), Michael Redmond (Judith Cebula), Patrick Redmond (Suellyn Mickem) and Amy Rainier (Brad); five grandchildren; and six great grandchildren. In addition to her children and grandchildren, she was deeply connected to her siblings and the more than 50 nieces and nephews who made up the sprawling McKenzie family. Also surviving is a sister, Mildred Hayes, of Fort Wayne; and two sisters-in-law, Betty McKenzie, of Indianapolis and Suzanne Gushwa, of Fort Wayne.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Pat; her parents; six brothers; five sisters; and her cousin.
Following a service for the immediate family, there will be a graveside service for extended family and friends on Friday, April 23, 2021, at 3 p.m., at Brighton Chapel Cemetery. Face coverings and social distancing will be required.
Arrangements are entrusted to Frurip-May Funeral Home in LaGrange.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made either to ARK Animal Rescue and Adoption of LaGrange County or to Kentuckiana Pug Rescue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.