ALBION — Bradley W. Smolek, age 64, of Albion, Indiana, passed away on Friday, Dec.11, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
Bradley was born Jan. 4, 1956, in Wolf Lake, Indiana, to Arthur and Jacquelyn (Summers) Smolek.
He graduated from Central Noble High School in 1974.
He married Jerra Landes on Jan. 9, 1981, at Asbury Church.
He worked in procurement at Deister Concentratorin Fort Wayne, Indiana, retiring in 2019.
He was a member of Albion American Legion Post #246 and he enjoyed restoration of old vehicles and motorcycles, drag races and camping.
Bradley is survived by his wife, Jerra Smolek, of Albion; son, Brock (Natalie) Smolek, of Albion; brother, Brook (Brenda) Smolek, of Albion; sisters, Julie (Jim) Neuhauser, of Rome City and Marna (Ron) Morris, of Churubusco.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Jacquelyn Smolek; and two brothers, Michael Smolek and Barton Smolek.
Visitation will take place from 4-7 p.m., on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Harper Funeral Home, 771 Trail Ridge Road, Albion, Indiana.
Services will take place at 10 a.m., on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at Harper Funeral Home, with Pastor Bret Frymier officiating.
Due to the governor’s mandate, face masks covering the nose and mouth are mandatory and social distancing will be followed for both the visitation and service.
Burial will follow at Sweet Cemetery in Albion.
Memorials are to Albion American Legion Post #246
You may send a condolence or sign the on-line register book by visiting www.harperfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements by Harper Funeral Homes.
