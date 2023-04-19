Marilee Teusch
COLUMBIA CITY — Marilee Jean Teusch, 90, formerly of rural Columbia City, Indiana, died peacefully in the company of family at 5:25 p.m., on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Park Place Senior Living, Fort Wayne.
Born on July 5, 1932, in Whitley County, Indiana, she was a daughter of the late Anthony and Stella Celesta (Hartman) Miller.
Growing up in the Larwill area, she graduated from Larwill High School in 1950.
On Jan. 20, 1956, she married Robert Eugene Teusch. They made their home in Jefferson Twp., Whitley County, raising two sons. Robert died on Nov. 17, 2011.
She began her work career with Lincoln Life Insurance in Fort Wayne. Later she worked for Proforma Viking in the printing department, retiring in 1992.
Throughout her life, she remained close to her sisters, talking daily on the telephone about the day’s events, uplifting each other’s spirits, and ending the call with “love you bunches.”. Her family was her focus and joy. She is fondly remembered as a great cook. Always pleasant and caring, she remained humble throughout her life, never wanting to be a burden. She enjoyed bus tours around the country. In her senior years, her eyesight diminished, and she turned to books on tape, listened to Sunday Catholic Mass, and received home Communion.
Surviving are her sons, Philip (Lisa) Teusch, of Fort Wayne and Denny (Sally) Teusch, of Tucson, Arizona; grandchildren, Steve (Chikako) Teusch, of Okinawa, Mike (Yova) Teusch, Andrew Teusch and Alex Teusch, all of Fort Wayne, Ryan (Katie) Teusch, of Ashland, Oregon, and Kevin Teusch, of Los Angeles, California; two great-granddaughters, Grace and Alyssa Teusch; and sisters, Lavonne Chalk, of Columbia City, Doris Peters, of South Whitley and Dorothy Buckenmeyer, of Huntertown.
A Mass of Christian Burial is set for 10 a.m., on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at St. Catherine of Alexandria Catholic Church, 9989 IN-9, Columbia City, IN 46725.
Interment will follow at the church cemetery.
Visitation is 9 a.m. until the service at the church.
Memorials in Marilee’s honor are to St. Catherine of Alexandria Catholic Church.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Jerome Choinski
FORT WAYNE — Jerome J. Choinski, 68, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, April 9, 2023.
He was born on Feb. 23, 1955, in Garrett, Indiana, a son of the late Alexander and Mattie (Spencer) Choinski.
Jerome served our country in the United States Marine Corps from 1973 to 1980.
In his free time, he loved to ride his Harley and spend time with his family.
Surviving family include his wife, Lyn Choinski; daughter, Shelly Choinski; son, Jerome J. Choinski Jr.; grandchildren, Hailey Webster and Jerome Choinski III; sister, Frances (Steve) Kleber; and brothers, Alex (Mary) Choinski and Greg Leazier.
He was preceded in passing by his his twin sister, Ferome Castillo.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation will also be held from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., on Friday, April 21, 2023, at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Ege Cemetery, LaOtto, Indiana.
Memorials may be made to the family, c/o Lyn Choinski.
Condolences and memories may be left online at www.hockemeyermillerfh.com.
