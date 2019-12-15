Sharry Graham
ORLAND — Sharry Lee Brown Graham, 86, of Orland, Indiana, died peacefully with her family by her side on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at Dupont Hospital, Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was the only child born to Craig Lee “Brownie” Brown and Mildred L. (Bloss) Brown on Nov. 6, 1933, on a very snowy day in Orland.
Sharry married Jerold (Jerry) R. Graham on May 18, 1952, at Orland Congregational Church.
Sharry and Jerry were blessed with five children. Jerry Allen (Connie) Graham, of Midland, Michigan, Andy Lee Graham, World Traveler, Kandi Graham Ross (Robert), of Fort Wayne, Indiana, April Joy Schiffli (Michael), of Angola, Indiana, and Bambee Jo Lehman (Jeffrey), of Kendallville, Indiana. They were the proud grandparents of 15 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by a great-grandchild, Lillian Nicole Lehman. Her husband, Jerry Graham, the love of her life, died on Jan. 31, 2014, after a tough battle with cancer. Sharry’s father died in 1952, in a car accident. Her mother, Mildred, married Samuel Fleck, who was a special stepfather and grandparent for 27 years. Mildred joined him in passing in October 2000.
Following her wishes, cremation will take place.
There will be a private family celebration of her life at a later time.
Burial will take place at a later time at Greenlawn Cemetery, Orland, Indiana.
Preferred memorials are to Orland Fire & Rescue.
She was a kind and generous spirit, and was a tissue donor upon her death.
