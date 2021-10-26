FORT WAYNE — David K Jordan, 82, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at his home in Fort Wayne, Indiana, with his family at his side,
He was born in Rochester, Indiana, on Feb. 28, 1939, to Frederick H. and Velma F. (Rowe) Jordan.
David was a 1957 graduate of Auburn High School, earned his Bachelor of Science Degree in 1963, from Butler University and his Master’s Degree from University of St. Francis in 1975.
He was a teacher and administrator for 30 years in the Fort Wayne Community Schools, before retiring in 1995.
He married Mary Elizabeth Miller on Aug. 3, 1968, in St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Fort Wayne, and she survives in Fort Wayne. Also surviving are a son and daughter-in-law, Andrew and Kimra Jordan, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; two grandchildren, Andrew “Freddie” Jordan and Alexis Jordan; two sisters, Joyce Williams, of Auburn and Karen Hanson, of Ogunquit, Maine.
Private graveside services will be held at Christian Union Cemetery, Garrett.
Memorials may be given in memory of David, to University of St. Francis Scholarship Fund.
To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn is assisting the family with arrangements.
