TWENTY-NINE PALMS, Calif. — Lloyd Frederick Cline, of Twenty-Nine Palms, California, died on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs, California.
Fred Cline was born on June 27, 1947, in DeKalb County, Indiana. His parents were Lloyd M. and Helena E. (Keller) Cline, who preceded him in death. Fred’s niece, Sylvia (Southern) Baum Sorg, also preceded him in death.
Fred graduated from DeKalb High School and soon thereafter went to California, living the last several years in San Clemente, and more recently, in Twenty-Nine Palms, California.
Fred was artistic, with a great eye for color. This helped him immensely in his career as a salesman for floor coverings.
Surviving are his sister and brother-in-law, Mary E. and David L. Southern, of Auburn; a niece, Katherine A. (Katy) Southern, of Columbia City; a nephew, David H. Southern and his wife, Qi Bao, of Indianapolis, and their two children, Lauren and Quinn; his niece, Sylvia’s two children, Elizabeth S. Baum, of Indianapolis; and Daniel J. Baum and his wife, Lexi, of Dover, Delaware; and Todd Sorg, who was Sylvia’s husband.
Fred was always inquiring about his Indiana family and loved hearing about them.
Fred is also survived by his good friend and house mate, Tom Olsen, who helped him through many critical health issues over the last few years; and his employer and good friend, Richard and his family, all of California.
At his request, his remains will be cremated and there will be no service.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, is assisting the family with arrangements.
