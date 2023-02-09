Kendallville, IN (46755)

Today

Rain diminishing to a few showers. Becoming windy late. High around 55F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with rain and snow in the evening. Cloudy late. Low 33F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.