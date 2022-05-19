MUNCIE — Coral M. Steckley, 93, formerly of Auburn, Indiana, died on Monday May 16, 2022, at Signature Health Care in Muncie, Indiana.
She was born on May 12, 1929, in Concord Township, St. Joe, Indiana, to George and LuReign (Thomas) Strong.
Coral was a 1947 graduate of St. Joe High School and a homemaker.
She was a member of Auburn Church of Christ.
She married Ernest Steckley on May 12, 1961, in Coldwater, Michigan, and he passed away on July 20, 1994.
Surviving are two sons and daughters-in-law, Scott and Beth Mutzfeld, of Muncie and Jack and Carol Steckley, of Butler; two stepchildren, Judy Christlieb, of Auburn and John (Sharon) Steckley, of Auburn; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; two great--great-grandchildren; and a sister, Alice Hose, of Butler.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; three brothers, Lloyd Strong, Grant Strong and Harry Strong; two sisters, Blanche Cook and June Brown.
Services will be held at noon on Friday, May 20, 2022, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, Indiana, with burial to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.
Calling is one hour prior to the service on Friday, from 11 a.m. to noon, at the funeral home.
Memorials may be given in memory of Coral, to Auburn Church of Christ.
To send condolences visit our website at www.fellerandclark.com.
