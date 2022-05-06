Herbert L. “Butch” Sheetz Jr., 77, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, died at Majestic Care of Jefferson Pointe on Monday, May 2, 2022.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home.
Rain showers in the morning becoming a steady light rain in the afternoon. High 54F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible..
Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 47F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: May 6, 2022 @ 1:06 am
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.