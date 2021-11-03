John Slabaugh
COLUMBIA CITY — John D. Slabaugh, age 91, of Columbia City, Indiana, passed away at 10:30 p.m., on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at Majestic Care, New Haven.
Born on Sept. 25, 1930, in Plymouth, Indiana, he was the son of Frances and Alma (Gunterman) Slabaugh.
John attended Marshall County schools, before serving in the Indiana National Guard, then proudly serving his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. He moved to Whitley County in 1968.
On Aug. 10, 1984, John married Charlotte Sweeney in Columbia City.
John worked at Schlosser Brothers Creamery, Plymouth; Columbia Dairy, Columbia City; and LML, Columbia City;, before retiring in 1992.
He was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Columbia City, Past Post Commander and 4th District Commander of VFW Post #5582, Columbia City, and a member of American Legion Post #157, Churubusco. John was a founding father of the Whitley County Korean War Veterans.
Survivors include his children, Cindy Myers and Debra (Tony) Pesak, both of Plymouth, Scott (Tammy) Slabaugh, of North Chesterfield, Virginia, Kathy (John) Smith, of Argos, and Jeff (Lori MacQueen) Slabaugh, of Clarksville, Tennessee; step-children, Colleen Puckett and Denny Sweeney, both of Albion and Mick (Sandy) Sweeney, of Valparaiso; 14 grandchildren; six step-grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; seven step-great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Betty Replogle, of Sebring, Florida, Marilee Dennis, of El Paso, Texas, and Janet (Doug) Hite of Plymouth.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Charlotte Slabaugh; son, Rick Slabaugh; granddaughter, April Baker and brother, William Loose.
Friends may call on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, from 4-7 p.m., at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City.
Funeral services for John will be held at 10 a.m., on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park, Fort Wayne, with Military Rites rendered by the Whitley County Korean War Veterans.
Memorial contributions in memory of John, may be made to Whitley County Korean War Veterans Military Rites.
Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send online condolences or sign the online guest register.
