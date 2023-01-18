Jo Ann Stoppenhagen, age 68, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, died on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at home.
There will be a gathering of family and friends to celebrate Jo Ann’s life on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, at Ceruti’s Summit Park, 6601 Innovation Blvd., Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Memorial donations may be made to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, Indiana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.