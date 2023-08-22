AUBURN — John E. Shipe, 87, died on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, at Lincolnshire Place in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was born on Sept. 18, 1935, in Ashley, Indiana, to John D. and Edna Marie (Lancaster) Shipe.
John was a truck driver for County Line Cheese, Dana Corporation and Trans Fleet.
He was a member of Ashley Masonic Lodge for more than 50 years.
John married Shirley Werner on Oct. 29, 1955, in Ashley, and she passed away on March 5, 2014.
He is survived by three sons and two daughters and their spouses, Jeff and Paula Shipe, of Waterloo, Pam and Mike Westrick, of Auburn, Sherry and Rick Karst, of Garrett, John and Tina Shipe, of Auburn and James and Susan Shipe, of Waterloo; nine grandchildren, Heather (Jake) Ford, Amber (Logan) Stutzman, Chad (Morgan) Westrick, Celsei (Cheikh) Gassama, Jason (Kyla) Hissong, Zak Karst, Mackenzie Karst, Micaela (Jesse) Smith and Austin (Allison) Shipe; 11 great-grandchildren, Reed, Emma and Colt Ford, Caleb, Mason and Asher Westrick, Cheikh Gassama, Hazel Rieulle, Dorothy, Leland and John Wilson Shipe.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; brother, Jerry Shipe; and sister, Dorothy Yoder.
A graveside service will be at held at 11 a.m., on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at Waterloo Cemetery, 538 N. Center St., Waterloo, IN 46793.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
