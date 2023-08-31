FREMONT — Frederick "Fred" N. Penick, age 79, of Fremont, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023.
He was born on Jan. 30, 1944, to Orlo and Willa (Lininger) Penick.
Fred married Patricia Kaufman on Nov. 26, 1966, in Angola, Indiana.
Fred, Grandpa, Dad, and Husband, owned a farm in Fremont for many years, where he would live with his family.
He was in the Air Force and shortly after married Patricia Kaufman, and would have one daughter together.
He would later go on to work at Dana Weatherhead and eventually retired and was a farmer. His daughter would have two grandsons, which he would live with for the rest of his days. He was a well loved accomplished man who lived a good life.
Survivors include his wife, Patricia Penick; daughter, Alicia Penick-McCarthy; grandsons, Jason McCarthy, Alexander McCarthy and Ryan McCarthy; and sister, Sheila Dugan.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Orlo and Willa Penick; and brothers, Darrell Penick and Waldo Penick.
Private family graveside services with Military Honors will be held at Circle Hill Cemetery, Angola, Indiana.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.beamsfuneralhome.com for the family.
Arrangements are being handled by Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
