AUBURN — Patricia A. Goings, age 64, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at the Hospice Home in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Mrs. Goings was born on Jan. 31, 1957, in Dayton, Ohio, to Eugene and Erinestine (Stallings) Tweed.
She was a 1976 graduate of Dwenger High School in Fort Wayne.
She married Robert Goings on July 9, 2005, at Bixler Lake in Kendallville. He resides in Auburn.
Mrs. Goings worked Waterfield Mortgage in Fort Wayne for 20 years. She also worked at Millennium Industries in Ligonier.
She and her husband loved camping and looked forward to Fridays when they could go back to the campground. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband, Robert Goings, of Auburn; son, Matthew Hodde, of Fort Wayne; stepdaughter and son-in-law, Taylar and Cory Byler, of Kendallville; three grandchildren, Lillian, Liam and Luca Byler; and sister-in-law, Tracy Tweed, of Fort Wayne.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Robert Tweed.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, from 3-7 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center St., in Auburn.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn, with Brother Bud Owen officiating.
Burial will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.
Memorial donations may be made to DeKalb County Human Society, 5221 U.S. 6, Butler, IN 46721 and Cedar Creek Antique Engine and Tractor Association, 4228 S.R. 8, Auburn, IN 46706.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
