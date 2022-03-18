LIGONIER — Ralph Arthur Buchanan, age 88, of Ligonier, Indiana, passed away peacefully, at home on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.
He was born on Feb. 10, 1934, the son of Ralph T. and Maude J. (Huff) Buchanan in LaGrange, Indiana.
On Aug. 7, 1955, he married Norma Wright.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Norma Buchanan, of Ligonier, Indiana; Cheryl (Roger) Jett, of Ligonier, Indiana, Tim (Chris) Buchanan, of Kimmell, Indiana, Robert (Jeanette) Buchanan, of Ligonier, Indiana, Michael (Sandie) Buchanan, of Ligonier, Indiana; 11 grandchildren, Carrie (Brett) Shellman, of Wawaka, Indiana, Matthew Jett, of Wawaka, Indiana, Tara (Kyle) Feller, of Waterloo, Indiana, Joel (Arielle) Buchanan, of Chicago, Illinois, Elizabeth (Greg) Musser, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Sarah Buchanan, of Chicago, Illinois, Brandi (Josh) Smith, of Fairmont, Indiana, Blake Buchanan, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Tosha Buchanan, of Knoxville, Tennessee, Katelyn Buchanan, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Bethany Buchanan, of Bowling Green, Ohio; and 11 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Sondra Cunningham-Luke.
Ralph graduated from Wawaka High School, where he played basketball.
He was a dairy farmer all of his life. He also worked as a Weights and Measures Inspector for Noble County for more than 29 years.
Ralph was a member of Wawaka United Methodist Church for more than 60 years and was currently a member of Ligonier United Methodist Church.
His hobby was raising ponies and taking them to various events and celebrations over the years. He was also a member of the Noble County Gas & Steam Club. Most importantly, Ralph loved his family and he will be greatly missed.
A funeral service will be held in Ralph’s honor on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at 10 a.m., at Yeager Funeral Home, 1589 Lincolnway South, Ligonier, IN 46767.
Burial will follow at Sparta Cemetery in Kimmell, Indiana.
Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., on Monday, March 21, 2022, at Yeager Funeral Home and also one hour prior to the service on Tuesday.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Ligonier United Methodist Church, 466 Townline Road, Ligonier, IN 46767.
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
