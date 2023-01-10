WOLCOTTVILLE — James W. Gallup, 77, of Wolcottville, Indiana, died unexpectedly on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at his residence.
He was born on Feb. 13, 1945, in Kendallville, Indiana, to Walter and Josephine (Frick) Gallup.
He married Pamela Meyers on Feb. 7, 1970, at First Baptist Church in Wolcottville.
Mr. Gallup was an operating engineer with Local 103 for 45 years.
He was a member of Indiana Freemasons – Masonic Meredian Sun Lodge #76 for 50 years, Mizpah Shriners, Scottish Rite, Order of Eastern Star for 50 years, and First Baptist Church in Wolcottville.
James was a hard worker who enjoyed music and loved to hunt and fish.
Surviving are his wife of 52 years, Pamela Gallup, of Wolcottville; a daughter, Angela Baker, of Goshen; a son, Jeffrey (Teri) Gallup, of Wolcottville; four grandchildren, Gracie Gallup, Aiva Gallup, Christopher (Carmen) Hawk, and Katelyn (Nicholas) Shide; five great-grandchildren, Sophia Hawk, Layton Hawk, Harrison Hawk, Lincoln Shide, and Bennett Shide; two sisters, Barb (James) Chandler, of Fort Wayne and Deborah (Michael) Kerr, of Indianapolis; a brother, Philip (Kathy) Gallup, of Fort Wayne; and four nieces, Cindy (Arnold) Shepherd, Penny (Tony) Flesh, Julie (Jon) Richardson, and Mindy Tinsley.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a nephew, Martin Meyers.
Funeral services will be on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, beginning with a Masonic service at 2 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville Chapel, S.R. 9 North, Wolcottville, with Philip Gallup officiating.
Burial will follow at Woodland Cemetery.
Casketbearers will be Jeffrey Gallup, Christopher Hawk, Nicholas Shide, Michael Isaacs, Michael Chandler, and Philip Gallup.
Visitation is also on Tuesday, beginning at 10 a.m., until the time of the services.
Preferred memorials are to Shriners Hospital for Children, P.O. Box 947765, Atlanta, GA 30394.
Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville Chapel, S.R. 9 North, Wolcottville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
