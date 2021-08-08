Lois Booth
ORLAND — Lois Marie Booth, age 100, of Orland, Indiana passed away on Friday, August 6, 2021 at her home.
Lois was born September 1, 1920, in Pleasant Lake, Indiana to Estle and Pearl (Johnson) Landis, they preceded her in death.
She married Lincoln Booth on April 30, 1939, he preceded her in death on July 1, 1999 in Orland, Indiana.
She was a member of the Orland Congregational Church, Order of Eastern Star in Ashley, Indiana, Steuben County Extension Homemakers Club, and Prairie Heights Gray Panthers.
Lois and her husband Lincoln were the former owners of Booth Poultry Farm, and the Booth Tree Farm.
Survivors include, a daughter, Alice Friend of Orland, Indiana, a son, Bill (Bonnie) Booth of Orland, Indiana, eight grandchildren, Jeff (Kim) Friend, Lori (Doug) Smith, Philip (Denice) Friend, Travis (Krista) Friend, Curt (Ange) Friend, David Booth (Roxanne), Cindi (Mike) Fuhrman, and Denver (Marjorie) Booth, twenty four great-grandchildren, and twenty nine great-great-grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by a sister, Troas Chapin, a son-in-law, Maynard Friend, Jr., three great-great-grandchildren, and a nephew, Bruce Chapin.
Funeral Services will be held at 1 pm Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at the Orland Congregational Church, 9315 State Road 120, Orland, Indiana 46776. Pastor Mark Emelander will officiate the service.
Visitation will be held from 4-7 pm on Monday, August 9, 2021 at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana, and also from 12 pm until 1 pm Tuesday prior to the services at the church.
Burial will follow the service at Jackson Prairie Cemetery, Orland, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be directed in care of the Orland Congregational Church, P.O. Box 2, Orland, Indiana 46776 or the Prairie Heights High School High Athletic Department, 245 South 1150 East, LaGrange, Indiana 46761.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
