Raymond Yoder Jan 29, 2021

Raymond E. Yoder, 73, of Auburn, Indiana, died on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at Parkview DeKalb Hospital in Auburn. Feller and Clark Funeral Home of Auburn is handling arrangements.
