SPARTA, Ill. — James T. “Jimmy” Higgins Jr., 44, of Sparta, Illinois, and formerly of Waterloo, Indiana, died Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at his home in Sparta.
He was born Dec. 30, 1974, in Auburn, Indiana, to James T. Higgins Sr., and Janet (Treesh) Higgins.
Jimmy was a 1993 graduate of DeKalb High School. He attended IPFW, where he received a bachelor of business degree and then graduated from Indiana Wesleyan University in Marion with a master’s degree in engineering.
He worked at Cooper Standard in Auburn for more than 10 years before moving to Sparta, Illinois, to work for Spartan Light Metals Products for the past eight years.
Jimmy was a former member of the Loyal Order of Moose Lodge 566 of Auburn, Indiana.
Surviving are his parents, James Higgins Sr., and Janet Higgins, of Waterloo; daughter, Savanna R. Toombs; and a brother and sister-in-law, Mark and Linda Higgins, of Waterloo.
Services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., Waterloo, Indiana, with the Rev. Ralph Diehl officiating.
Burial will take place at Sedan Cemetery in rural Corunna, Indiana.
Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Friday, prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to the American Heart Association or American Diabetes Association.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.