GARRETT — Kathleen Joan Woods, 97, of Garrett, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at TrueCare in Auburn.
She was born on Jan. 3, 1925, in Garrett to Clarence and Myrtle (Hefty) Wiler.
Kathleen married James William Woods Jr., on May 3, 1941, in Auburn, Indiana, and he passed away on July 22, 1999.
Kathleen helped her husband, James, on the family farm. She also worked as a practical nurse for Souder Nursing Home in Auburn for 10 years.
She was a member of First Church of Christ in Garrett.
Kathleen enjoyed road trips with her sisters. She loved her pets, gardening, especially in her flower beds and taking care of her grandchildren.
Surviving are a daughter, Sharon Steckley, of Waterloo; seven grandchildren, Beth Steckley, Jamie Steckley, Tammy Moore, Cindy Johnson, Kimberly Harig, Christina Ricketts and Clint Woods; several great grandchildren; and many great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, William Stanley Woods; and seven siblings.
There will be a graveside service at 1 p.m., on Friday, July 15, 2022, at Avilla Cemetery, 485 W. Albion St., Avilla, Indiana 46710, with Brother Bud Owen officiating.
Memorials may be directed to Humane Society of Noble County, P.O. Box 471, Kendallville, IN 46755 or First Church of Christ, 213 E. King St., Garrett, IN 46738.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
