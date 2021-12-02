HUDSON — LeRoy Lee Hartman, 81, of Hudson, Indiana, died Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was born May 10, 1940, in Hudson, to Victor and Mildred (Smith) Hartman.
Mr. Hartman retired after 30 years with the Indiana Highway Department.
LeRoy enjoyed being outdoors and spending time at home.
Surviving are three sons, Jerry (Dawn) Hartman, of Wawaka, Ed (Bree) Hartman, of Garrett and Joe (Brook) Hartman, of Howe; seven grandchildren, Logan Hartman, Kaylee Hartman, Karlie Hartman, Malorie Hartman, Danielle Miesel, Austin Hartman and Shaye Speiser; three great-grandchildren, Myles Hartman, Cruz Miesel and Harper Miesel; five step-grandchildren, Tyler Mumma, Olivia Mumma, Ethan Scott, Blake Scott and Derak Scott; two sisters, Beverly High, of Ashley and Rovene High, of Garrett; and two brothers, Duane (Joyce) Hartman, of Pleasant Lake and Norman (Dora Mae) Hartman, of Kendallville.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and the mother of his children, Patricia Combs.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at 2:30 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson-Ashley Chapel, 612 N. Main St., Hudson, with Pastor Sam Weimer, of Independent Full Gospel Church in Ashley, officiating.
Burial will follow at Fairfield Cemetery, Corunna.
Pallbearers are his grandchildren.
Visitation is Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, from 2-6 p.m., at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service on Monday.
Preferred memorials are to the family.
View a video tribute after Sunday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
