LIGONIER — Billy Ray Mills, age 70, of Ligonier, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at Kingston Rehabilitation and Healthcare in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was born on Jan. 25, 1952, the son of Norman and Virginia (Russel) Mills, in Raysal, West Virginia.
Billy graduated from West Noble High School in 1970, and served his country honorably in the United States Army. He retired from the Northeastern Juvenile Center in Fort Wayne and was always very active in programs for the youth. He coached numerous sports teams and was a substitute teacher for many years.
Billy was always community-minded and willing to volunteer, even serving a term on the Ligonier City Council. More than anything, he loved spending time with his kids and grandkids, especially while enjoying a good game of Euchre or Wiffle Ball.
He is survived by his children, Gregory (Brandie) Mills, of Hudson, Indiana, Jeffery (Kylie) Mills, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Jill (Stephen) Christen, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Angela (Hank) Fehr, of Eden, Ontario, Canada, and Meredith Handley, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana; eight grandchildren, Candyce, Ariah, Ella, Leza, Aizlee, Tatum, Hudson, and Daxton; two sisters, Norma Firestone, of Sebring, Florida, and Linda Trenshaw, of Florida.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Terry Mills and David Mills; and a sister, Ella Scott.
A funeral service will be held in Billy’s honor at 7 p.m., on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Yeager Funeral Home, 1589 Lincolnway South; Ligonier, IN 46767.
Family and friends will be received from 5-7 p.m., prior to the service on Friday, at Yeager Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Ligonier Recreation Center for youth programs.
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
