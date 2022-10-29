KENDALLVILLE — Josephine Anna “Grandma Jo” Ritchie, 82, of Kendallville, Indiana, went home to be with Jesus and to meet with her beloved husband in heaven on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
She was born May 5, 1940, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Earl R. and Rosa (Kunz) Freeland.
She was a 1958 graduate of Rome City High School.
On July 10, 1960, in Blue Grass, Iowa, she married Delbert Ritchie. He preceded her in death on June 16, 1996.
Mrs. Ritchie retired from Silgan in Ligonier.
She was a member of South Milford Church of Christ and Order of the Eastern Star, Sylvan Chapter #251.
Grandma Jo enjoyed sending cards to shut-ins within her church. This was a ministry she did meticulously every month.
She enjoyed crafts, cookbooks, and holidays. Her family will fondly remember and dearly miss her delicious fruit cake.
Surviving are two sons, the Rev. Delbert Lee (Laurie) Ritchie, of Elkhart and Kenneth Grant (Deanna) Ritchie, of Kendallville; two daughters, Cathy (Boyd) Ritchie, of Kendallville and Loretta Ritchie, of Kendallville; 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; a sister, Rose Marie Woody, of North Carolina; three brothers, Don (Jaque) Freeland, of Iowa, William (Karen) Freeland, of Kendallville, and Robert (Celia) Freeland, of Alabama; and numerous others who knew and loved her as Grandma Jo.
She was also preceded in death by a grandson, Curtis D. Ritchie, on Oct. 31, 2004; and a brother, Albert Freeland.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at noon, at Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville Chapel, S.R. 9 North, Wolcottville, with Pastor Brian Walter of South Milford Church of Christ officiating.
Burial will follow at Orange Cemetery, near Rome City.
Pallbearers are Delbert J. Ritchie, Melissa Prater, Jonathan Ritchie, William Ritchie, Christopher Ritchie and Justin Kirby.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, from 4-7 p.m., at the funeral home, where there will be an Order of Eastern Star service at 7 p.m.
Visitation will also be one hour prior to the service on Wednesday.
Grandma Jo’s funeral service on Wednesday will also live stream on the Young Family Funeral Home Facebook page beginning at noon for those unable to attend in person.
Preferred memorials may be directed to South Milford Church of Christ LIFT (Ladies in Fellowship Together).
View a video tribute after Tuesday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
