ALGONQUIN, Ill. — Patricia “Patti” Vidal Osterheld, age 62, of Algonquin, Illinios, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020.
She was born in Gary, Indiana, and moved to Crown Point, Indiana, at the age of 12.
She graduated from Andrean High School in 1976. She then attended St. Mary’s College at Notre Dame, where she graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Biology and Chemistry. Patti continued her studies at Indiana State University where she received a Master’s Degree in Immunology.
She worked numerous jobs in the science field, including teaching and being a forensic chemist for the Indiana State Police. She ended up pursuing a long and successful career in pharmaceutical sales, where she eventually held the title of National Sales Manager, leading numerous teams.
One of her lifelong hobbies, sweepstaking, turned into a business venture when she took over as the editor of SweepSheet, the sweepstaking publication. Patti devoted 12 years to her SweepSheet family, whom she loved and had developed many lifelong friendships from.
Other hobbies she enjoyed were golf, cooking, traveling and theater. The pride of Patti’s life was her three daughters. She spent her life supporting and devoting time to their successes and endeavors.
Patti was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Ubaldina “Evelyn,”; brother, Nelson Vidal, and uncle and aunt, Avelino “Al” and Margaret “Margie.”
She is survived by three children, Kate (Chris), Carly (Jeremy) and Suzanne; she is also survived by her brother, John (Pat); uncle and aunt, Manuel “Manny” and Altha; niece and nephew, Sarah and Brian; and many cousins; and friends.
A visitation for Patti will be held on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, from 2-7 p.m., with an evening prayer service and a Time of Sharing to begin at 6 p.m., at Willow Funeral Home, 1415 W. Algonquin Road, (one mile east of Randall Road) Algonquin, Illinois.
A visitation for Patti will also be held on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, from 4-7 p.m., at Burns Funeral Home, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, Indiana.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Monday, Oct. 15, 2020, directly at St. Matthias Catholic Church, 101 W. Burrell Drive, Crown Point, Indiana.
Interment will be at Calumet Park Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.