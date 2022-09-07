MENDON, Mich. — Emil George “Bud” Warkentine, age 89, formerly of Mendon, Michigan, and Angola, Indiana, died on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at Edgewood Health and Rehabilitation in Three Rivers, Michigan.
He was born in Nottawa Township, Michigan, on June 9, 1933, the son of Leo and Elta (Frohriep) Warkentine.
He graduated from Colon High School and was married to Maxine A. Harrison on June 20, 1954, in Leonidas. They operated dairy farms in the area until 1986, when they moved to Angola, Indiana.
Emil was a past member of the Leonidas Township Board of Review.
Emil is survived by four children, Linda (Bob) Thompson and Kathy Warkentine, both of Mendon, Lyle (Kim) Warkentine, of Angola, Indiana, and Peggy (John) Barkley, of Montgomery, Michigan; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; four sisters, Thelma Eymer, of Elkhart, Indiana, Wilma Hoyt, of Sturgis, Carolyn (Jack) Upp of Colon, and Connie (Dan) Wagner of Howe, Indiana.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and by his wife, Maxine on Dec. 16, 2020.
A memorial service for both Emil and Maxine Warkentine will be held at 2 p.m., on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at Mendon United Methodist Church, with Pastor Carl Litchfield officiating.
A family only interment will take place at Mendon Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to either Orland Community Volunteer Fire Department, or to Steuben County EMS (Ambulance Service).
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.eickhofffuneralhome.com.
