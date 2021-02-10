WOLCOTTVILLE — Wayne Ralph Slavin, age 66, died on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at his home in Wolcottville, Indiana.
Wayne was born in Monticello, Kentucky, on Jan. 14, 1954, to Oliver DeWitt Slavin and Ruby Amanda (Cooper) Hudson. They preceded him in death.
He honorably served his country in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War.
He married Lila Kay Bishop on July 12, 1976, in Monticello, Kentucky.
Wayne moved to the area in 1987, and he was employed as a welder with Advanced Mixer.
Survivors include his wife, Lila Slavin, of Wolcottville; daughter, Jocelyn and Joseph Hart, of Wawaka; three grandchildren, Masey Tucker, of Kendallville, Saddira Tucker, of Wawaka, and Lucas Tucker, of Waterloo; one great-grandson, Peyton Tucker; sisters, Wanda and Raymond Meeks, of Texas, Ellen Jones, of Georgia; and Betty Antrobus, of Oklahoma.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Pat Slavin; and brothers, Milton Slavin and Estil Slavin.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, from 3-5 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home, with military honors and a memorial service at 5 p.m., following visitation.
Share a memory or send a condolence online at hitefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
