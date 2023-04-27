FORT WAYNE — Delores J. Wagner, age 94, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, formerly of Lake George, Fremont, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Parkview Randallia Hospital, Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was born on April 7, 1929 in Valparaiso, Indiana.
Delores grew up in Valparaiso, Indiana, and graduated from Washington Township High School. She later attended Business College in South Bend, Indiana.
She met Noble Wagner in South Bend, Indiana, while he worked at the Studebaker factory. They later married on Dec. 7, 1952. He preceded her in death on Nov. 22, 1993.
Delores formerly worked for Indiana & Michigan Power Company in South Bend, was a commercial driver for Coachmen Industries, and enjoyed her life as a homemaker.
Delores and Noble spent the majority of their lives at Lake George near Fremont.
She enjoyed following Notre Dame Football and IU Basketball, and loved to read. Her greatest enjoyment was her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include her children, Linda (Ken "Skip") Adams and Carol (Tim) Bradley, both of Fort Wayne, Indiana; grandchildren, Jennifer Cecil, Stephanie (Kris) Zee and Jeffrey (Carrie) Adams, all of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Ryan (Meranda) Adams, of Fishers, Indiana; great-grandchildren, Kiley, Preston, Parker, Calliope, Quincy, Sebastian, and one on the way; and a sister, Helen Wiggins, of Valparaiso, Indiana.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Noble Wagner; parents, James Irwin "Brady" Weddle and Ida Ethel (Spencer) Weddle Buchanan; and sisters, Lois Haggerty and Betty Sweet.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m., on Monday, May 1, 2023, at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Beams Funeral Home.
The Rev. Phred Cain will officiate the service.
Burial will follow at Jamestown Cemetery, Fremont, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her memory, may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to stjude.org.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.beamsfunerahome.com for the family.
